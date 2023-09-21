High Court dismisses boxers’ plea on selection trials

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 20

Nearly three months after three boxers sought directions to the Union of India and other respondents to conduct final selection trials as per National Sports Development Code of India, the Punjab and Haryana High Court today dismissed the petition. Detailed order by Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj is not yet available.

The Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports had earlier told the High Court that it was the Boxing Federation of India’s prerogative to frame its selection criteria/policy for the selection of boxers for participation in international events, including the forthcoming Asian Games.

An affidavit placed before Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj’s Bench by Director Shiv Pratap Singh Tomar said the national sports federations were primarily responsible for judicious selection of national teams for participation in major international events as per the sports code.

It was based on merit and with the objective of “enhancing national prestige and bringing glory to the country”. It was also provided in the sports code that selection of sportspersons for participation in major international events would be the prerogative of the federations concerned.

Amit and other petitioners had earlier contended that the selection process of sportspersons to represent in the international events was required be done by “means of selection trials”. But respondent-sportspersons had been kept at number one to participate in the sporting event notwithstanding that they had not participated in the selection trials”.