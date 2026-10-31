High Court dismisses ED pleas against bail granted by Panchkula Special Court to 8 accused

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has dismissed eight petitions filed by the Enforcement Directorate seeking cancellation of the regular bail granted to the accused in money laundering cases by the Special Court at Panchkula.

The Special Court had granted bail to the eight accused due to non-compliance with Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act of 2002, which required the communication of the grounds of arrest, following the observations and the law laid down by the Supreme Court in Pankaj Bansal vs Union of India & Ors of 2023.

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Justice Sanjay Vashisth of the High Court observed that the legislative mandate was clear in requiring that an accused be supplied the grounds of arrest.

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“The Hon’ble Apex Court, in the case of Pankaj Bansal, clarified the manner in which this requirement is to be complied with, and the position was further elucidated in the case of Ram Kishor Arora.

Requirement of supplying the grounds of arrest was, therefore, not introduced for the first time by these judgments; rather, the obligation already existed under Section 19 of the Act of 2002,” said the judgment.

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In the Pankaj Bansal case, the Supreme Court had held that “it would be necessary, henceforth, that a copy of such written grounds of arrest is furnished to the arrested person as a matter of course and without exception.”

However, ED’s counsel, Zoheb Hossain, argued that in a subsequent case, Ram Kishor Arora vs Directorate of Enforcement, the Apex Court interpreted and clarified the word “henceforth” incorporated in the Pankaj Bansal case, and submitted that “henceforth” would mean the date of pronouncement of the judgment.

He further argued that since the judgment in Pankaj Bansal’s case was pronounced on October 3, 2023, the requirement for the Directorate of Enforcement to give written notice to the arrested accused commenced only from that date.

On the other hand, counsel for the accused, Sajal Bansal, Deepanshu Bansal, Keshavam Chaudhari, and Divya Bhagwan, argued that in Special Leave to Appeal in Union of India vs Dilip Kumar Ghosh, the Enforcement Directorate had sought cancellation of bail on similar grounds but it was dismissed.

Declaring the ED’s arguments as misconceived, the judgment, dated October 28, said, “The obligation to inform the accused of the grounds of arrest was already embedded in the statute, however, with the passage of time and in view of the necessity for greater procedural clarity, the Hon’ble Apex Court prescribed a definite mode of compliance, namely, communication of the grounds of arrest in writing.”

It added, “Even otherwise, acceptance of the plea raised by the petitioner (ED) would entail reopening and reviewing the issue in every case where bail had already been granted by the trial Court, High Court or even the Hon’ble Apex Court. Such a course may result in opening of ‘Pandora’s box’ and may lead to discrimination with any of the already bailed-out accused.“