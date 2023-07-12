High Court dismisses petition challenging removal of strays

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, July 11

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today dismissed the plea challenging the Gurugram court’s direction to remove stray dogs from the premises within 15 days from the date of passing of the order.

The Bench of Justice Rajesh Bhardwaj said, “The petitioner has failed to show their locus standi in the absence of being a party to the said civil suit in which the impugned order has been passed.”

The court said it does not find the petition maintainable and would refrain from commenting on the merits of the case and the rights of the petitioner for availing any other alternative remedy for the redressal of his grievances.

Saptarshi Ray had filed a petition for setting aside the order passed on May 25, in a civil suit by Civil Judge (Junior Division), Gurugram vide which directions have been given to remove the stray dogs from the court premises.

The counsel for the petitioner contended that the petitioner is a dog lover and “is seriously prejudiced by the passing of impugned order.”

“While noting that the petitioner was not a party to the civil suit, the court said he had the remedy for impleading himself as a party to the civil suit for the redressal of his grievances. The petition being ‘not maintainable’ is hereby dismissed with liberty to the petitioner to avail any alternative remedy as available under the law,” said the court.

