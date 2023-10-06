High Court: Don’t implement ED arrest warrant issued against Chhoker

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 5

Acting on a plea filed by MLA Dharam Singh Chhoker against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and another respondent, a Division Bench of the Punjab and Haryana High Court today directed that the arrest warrant issued against him would not be implemented.

The order by the Bench of Justice Ritu Bahri and Justice Manisha Batra will remain in force at least till the next date of hearing in the matter. The plea will now come up for further consideration on October 9.

As the matter came up for hearing, the counsel for the respondents submitted that the petitioner sent his representative and he did not appear in person, despite the issuance of summons.

The counsel also submitted that the non-implementation of the arrest warrant would amount to the grant of interim bail, which could not be granted by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in view of the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

