High Court: Expedite trial in ‘honour killing’ case

More than three years after a juvenile and a police official were shot by assailants outside the Rohtak court complex, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the trial court to expedite the proceedings in the alleged honour killing case. The direction came as Justice Gurvinder Singh Gill dismissed the bail plea of the victim’s mother.

Justice Gill asserted that the petitioner-biological mother had allegedly conspired to get her daughter killed through professional killers on account of “compromising of their honour”. In the process, one more person was killed. It certainly did not leave any room for leniency.

“Although the petitioner has been behind bars for three and a half years and the prosecution has not been able to conclude its evidence inasmuch as only 14 out of the 44 prosecution witnesses have been examined, the delay can also be attributed to the recent circumstances — the spread of pandemic,” Justice Gill observed.

The mother, Savita, was seeking regular bail in an FIR registered on August 8, 2018, for murder, attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy and other offences under Sections 186, 333, 353, 302, 307, 120-B and 34 of the IPC and the provisions of the Arms Act and the SC/ST Act at the Arya Nagar police station in Rohtak district.

The Bench was told that the FIR pertaining to the juvenile’s “honour killing” and sub-inspector Narender was lodged at a constable’s instance. It was alleged that she, along with SI Narender, came to the Rohtak courts from Karnal Nari Niketan for producing the juvenile before the Juvenile Justice Board. When the complainant and others were at a short distance from the courts after coming out, a person sitting pillion on a motorcycle started indiscriminate firing at the victim. The complainant and SI Narender tried to rescue her, but the assailants fired at them as well. The police official succumbed to his injuries.

Dismissing the plea, Justice Gill directed that the trial court would take “all such necessary steps as may be possible under the present circumstances of the spread of the pandemic for expediting the conclusion of the trial”. The prosecution, too, would ensure the presence of its witnesses on the dates fixed by the trial court for recording their statements to prevent further delay.

Justice Gill added that the trial court might make a schedule in advance for summoning the prosecution witnesses and fix short dates for them to be summoned. Directions were also issued for deputing special messengers for securing their presence.