High Court expresses concern over mechanical grant of bail

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, December 14

Taking cognisance of a “disturbing trend” among the trial courts across Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh to mechanically grant bail, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has described it as a matter of “huge cause of concern”. The Bench also made it clear that the courts were expected to uphold judicial discipline and propriety for ensuring the maintenance of public confidence.

The assertion came as Justice Harpreet Singh Brar rapped a Fatehabad Additional Sessions Judge for inconsistency in his rulings. The Bench noted that the same judicial officer rejected the bail plea of a co-accused having a limited role in an unlawful assembly, but granted bail to another person accused of double murder and causing injuries under Sections 302 and 307, IPC.

Describing the impugned order granting bail as “apparently whimsical and capricious”, it said it did not meet the objective standard of reason and justice. The lower court judge did not even record his prima facie opinion and granted bail without considering the gravity of offence.

The Bench said the judge, after rejecting the regular bail of co-accused member of an unlawful assembly, ought not to have granted bail to the person accused of double murder and causing injuries. There was a huge difference between the allegations against the two.

The impugned order granting bail ought not to have been passed. But five years had passed and it was not highlighted how allowing bail would impede the trial. As such, the pleas for cancellation for bail were dismissed.

The Bench asserted: “The grant or denial of bail cannot be done in a mechanical manner and the courts must satisfy the minimum requirement of assigning a prima facie view borne out from the record while exercising such discretion as any such order has an impact on the liberty of the accused, interest of the society and the victim, and administration of justice.”

