High Court grants bail to HCS officer

Chandigarh, October 4
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has granted anticipatory bail to an HCS officer apprehending arrest in a cheating, forgery and corruption case registered nearly 18 years back. Petitioner Kamlesh Kumar was a ‘participant’ during the selection of HCS (Executive) 2001-2003 batch.
Justice Anoop Chitkara of the high court observed it was alleged that during the investigation after the registration of the FIR it came on record that serious and massive tampering with the answer sheets was done to fix the merit order in order to arrive at a pre-determined outcome.
It was also alleged that the marks of the candidates were changed by way of overwriting/cutting/interpolation on answer sheets. Besides this, answers were found recorded on crossed out pages, different handwriting was found in the answer sheets and marks were awarded to those who had not attempted the questions. Gross manipulations were found in the interview marks. The petitioner was one of the beneficiaries.
