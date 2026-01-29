High Court halts felling in Rohtak green patch

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday restrained Haryana from cutting more trees in a 38-acre green patch in Rohtak’s proposed Sector 6. “Why are you cutting these trees within Rohtak itself? You don’t want your children or your grandchildren to survive?” the Bench questioned.

The observations came after the Bench headed by Chief Justice Sheel Nagu was told that more than 12,000 trees were being felled for commercial development.

“For the time being the state authorities-respondents are restrained from cutting any further trees,” the court said, flagging a key jurisdictional question—whether the matter should be agitated before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) instead of the high court, under Article 226 of the Constitution.

The court directed Haryana to place on record permission, if any, granted for felling in the area. Describing the area as the “lungs of the city”, the counsel for the petitioner said the land—acquired in 2002 to “curve out a sector for commercial exploitation”—had remained unused for over two decades. It was a naturally grown forest spanning over 5 hectares, and secured under the Forest Conservation Act.

Referring to a Haryana Government notification dated August 18, 2025, the counsel argued that land, among other things, would be deemed to be forest as per dictionary meaning “if it had a minimum area of 5 hectares if it is in isolation and a minimum area of 2 hectares if it is in contiguity with government notified forests”. The patch far exceeded the threshold.

“Even if one tree has to be cut, permission has to be taken from the Central government. There has to be a plan. That is completely absent here,” the counsel said, adding that photographs showed active tree-cutting since January 19.

The Bench repeatedly questioned the petitioner to explain why the matter should not be taken to the NGT. Chief Justice Nagu said, “You are raising an environmental issue. Why can’t you go to the NGT? You will have to satisfy this court about that”.