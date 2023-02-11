High Court junks election petition against Khattar

Chandigarh, February 10
The Punjab and Haryana High Court today dismissed an election petition filed by a candidate challenging the election of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar under the provisions of the Representation of People Act, 1951. The Bench, at the same time, allowed an application filed on Khattar’s behalf for summary rejection of election plea.
Respondent Khattar, during the course of hearing, had filed the application for the election plea’s dismissal on the ground of its maintainability. Appearing before the Bench, Khattar’s counsel, among other things, contended in the application that “there are no material facts in support of the election petition for the court to take cognisance of the same”.
The Bench, after going through the documents and arguments, dismissed the petition. Detailed judgment was not yet available. The petition was filed before the High Court by Master Ramesh Khatri Lambardar in 2019. The respondent Chief Minister was represented by advocate-general and senior-advocate Baldev Raj Mahajan with Lokesh Sinhal, Deepak Sabharwal, Prateek Mahajan and Nikita Goel.
Khatri had moved the High Court to disqualify the CM.
