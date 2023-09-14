 High court notice to Haryana on plea for setting up SIT in Nuh violence cases : The Tribune India

  High court notice to Haryana on plea for setting up SIT in Nuh violence cases

Ferozepur Jhirka MLA Mamman Khan had sought setting up of a high-level special investigation team for probing cases registered following incidents of violence in Nuh district

Photo for representation. PTI



Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, September 14

Less than a week after Ferozepur Jhirka MLA Mamman Khan sought the setting up of a high-level special investigation team for probing cases registered following incidents of violence in Nuh district, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday issued notice of motion to the State.

The petitioner had also sought protection from potential false implication and his arrest in connection with the recent outbreak of violence. But Justice Vikas Bahl issued notice “with respect to the limited prayer made by senior counsel for the petitioner”.

Appearing before Justice Bahl’s Bench, senior counsel R.S. Cheema with advocates Arshdeep Singh Cheema and Satish Sharma submitted that the petitioner’s nomination as an accused in an FIR was made known to him today itself on the basis of the State counsel’s submission in this regard. As such, the petitioner was required to be given liberty to seek appropriate remedy for protection of liberty.

It was added that the petitioner would still press his primary prayer for constitution of a high-level SIT, comprising officers not below the rank of Inspector-General of Police, for probing cases registered following the incidents of violence on July 31 without sharing the investigation details with the political executive.

The State, during the course of hearing, refuted the petitioner’s averment of not being close to the place of the occurrence. Haryana Additional Advocate-General Deepak Sabharwal, among other things, submitted that the petitioner was within an area of 1.5 km from the place of occurrence on July 29 and July 30. “Thus, the averments to the effect that that he was not close to the place of the occurrence in the petition is not correct,” he added.

It was also contended that the petitioner posted on WhatsAapp and Facebook on July 30 ‘nobody needs to worry as the petitioner had fought for them in the Vidhan Sabha and will fight for them in Mewat also.’ It was further submitted that one Abdulla Khan, an accused yet to be arrested, in one of his posts mentioned “Engineer Mamman Khan MLA Mission complete”.

#Ferozepur #Nuh

Cop belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace
Punjab

Muktsar ASI belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace

2 yrs ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists
Punjab

2 years ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages
Punjab

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages

New study shows smoking can make you age faster
World

New study shows smoking can make you age faster

Poor drainage led to Shimla’s rain mayhem
Himachal

Poor drainage led to Shimla's rain mayhem

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada
Diaspora

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls
Comment

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls

We are one family, really?
Comment Good sport

We are one family, really?

