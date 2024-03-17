High Court order to benefit chargesheeted employees

Saurabh Malik
Chandigarh, March 16
In a significant judgment on the rights of retired government employees, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has ruled that they are entitled to interest on delayed payment of retirement benefits once chargesheet proceedings against them conclude.
‘Should not prejudice entitlement’
The decision is significant as it underscores that the delay caused by initially pending chargesheets should not prejudice the employee’s entitlement once the proceedings are resolved
The case before Justice Namit Kumar involved an employee who experienced delays in receiving retirement dues due to pending chargesheet.
The matter was placed before Justice Kumar after the petitioner-employee sought annual interest of 18% on delayed retirement dues. The petitioner’s stand was that he was entitled to interest on the delayed payment of dues, since the same were released after a considerable delay. The counsel for the respondents, on the other hand, submitted that the retirement dues had been paid, but “conceded” that some time was consumed in getting a no-dues certificate from offices where the petitioner served, since two chargesheets were pending against him at the time
of retirement.
“The only ground taken by the respondent in the written statement is that due to the fact that two chargesheets were pending against the petitioner, therefore, some delay has occurred in releasing the retiral benefits of the petitioner. But as the chargesheets issued against the petitioner were concluded on September 6, 2016, and November 15, 2016, therefore, the petitioner cannot be denied the benefit of interest on the delayed payment of retiral dues with effect from November 16, 2016,” Justice Kumar said.
Referring to the factual position and the settled principle of law, Justice Kumar allowed the petition before directing the respondent-authority to pay 6% per annum interest on the delayed payment from November 17, 2016, till the actual date of payment. For the purpose, the Bench set a three-month deadline.
