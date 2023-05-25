 High Court orders CBI probe into pension to ‘dead’ in Haryana : The Tribune India

High Court orders CBI probe into pension to ‘dead’ in Haryana

ACB head referred to shortcomings and lacunas in investigation of FIRs registered in the state in relation to the disbursement of pension to ineligible beneficiaries

High Court orders CBI probe into pension to ‘dead’ in Haryana

Photo for representation. iStock



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 25

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today ordered CBI probe into the disbursement of social security pension to the ‘dead’ in Haryana.

The direction by Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj came after going through affidavits filed by Haryana director-general of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and department of Social Welfare Haryana.

Among other things, the ACB head referred to shortcomings and lacunas in the investigation of FIRs registered in the state in relation to the disbursement of pension to ineligible beneficiaries. He submitted that the beneficiaries who used false/forged documents regarding age were liable for prosecution, but they had not been prosecuted. Even the grounds cited for submitting untraced reports in some of the FIRs did not appear to be tenable as the beneficiaries despite having returned the amount were still liable for prosecution as per the scheme guidelines.

“The role of public servants in the grant of pension to ineligible beneficiaries also needs to be probed in more detail. Despite the involvement of a public servant and middleman and evidence proving exchange of bribe, the provisions of prevention of corruption act have not been invoked,” the DGP had submitted.

The department of social justice and empowerment submitted that Rs 4517223 has been recovered from ineligible beneficiaries and recovery of Rs 75757085 from 6722 wrong beneficiaries was pending. Further disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against seven district level officers.

The Bench was hearing a petition against the Central Bureau of Investigation and other respondents by Rakesh Bains and another petitioner through counsel Pardeep Kumar Rapria.

