High Court orders Vigilance probe into Gurugram land dispute

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has marked a probe by the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV&ACB), Haryana, in a land dispute at Shikohpur village in Gurugram after observing that people were filing similar petitions against government agencies like the HSVP, HSIIDC and NHAI, seeking compensation after getting a favourable report from revenue officers.

In the present case, petitioners Lala Ram and others claimed that their land at Shikohpur village is being utilised by the HSVP without acquisition, and they deserve compensation. On the other hand, the HSVP submits that the land is not in their possession, thus, there is no question of paying compensation.

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During a hearing on August 21, Justice Jagmohan Bansal observed, “This Court has noticed that many persons are filing similar petitions. Favourable report is prepared by Revenue Officials, especially where the beneficiary is NHAI/HSVP/HSIIDC etc., and the beneficiary agency is burdened with financial liability even after decades of acquisition.”

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The court further ordered fresh demarcation of the land in question in the presence of petitioners and HSVP officials. Physical verification and demarcation of the site was conducted using a differential GPS machine in the presence of HSVP and revenue officials on September 3. The demarcation report revealed that the petitioners had encroached upon the HSVP land to the extent of 126.84 sq yards in Khasra No. 753/1/1, 321.60 sq yards in Khasra No. 752/1/1, and 4.61 sq yards in Khasra No. 745/2/2. The HSVP had encroached upon the petitioners’ land to the extent of 47.82 sq yards in Khasra No. 753/1/2 and 17.47 sq yards in Khasra No. 745/2/2.

Further, no encroachment was found in Khasra Nos. 745/1 and 746/2/1, which are the subject matter of the petition, and are in the name of the NHAI.

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During a hearing on October 27, the petitioners disputed the physical verification and maintained that they owned the land in question and that the HSVP was using it without having acquired it.

The court said the matter needed to be examined by an independent agency and referred it to the SV&ACB chief, Dr AS Chawla, to ascertain the position. He was asked to submit the report before the adjourned date. The next date of hearing is December 21.