High Court puts boxing federation meeting on hold till Nov 13

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Secretary-General of the Boxing Federation of India to keep in abeyance a general body meeting scheduled for October 28 to consider a no-confidence motion against federation president Ajay Singh.

Justice Tribhuvan Dahiya issued the direction while hearing Ajay Singh’s petition challenging notice dated October 8, proposing a no-confidence motion against him and convening the general body meeting for the purpose.

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Appearing before the Bench on the petitioner’s behalf, senior advocate Chetan Mittal, contended that the president could not be removed under the federation’s constitution except through a no-confidence motion passed by “the affirmative vote of not less than three-fourth members of the general body at a meeting specially convened for the purpose”.

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It was further contended that “a special general meeting can be convened only by the president or upon request of two-third members of the executive committee”. The Secretary-General issued the impugned notice dated October 8 proposing a no-confidence motion against the petitioner and convening a general body meeting.

The petitioner alleged that the notice proposing the no-confidence motion and convening the meeting violated the federation’s constitutional provisions. Issuing notice of motion for November 13, the court directed: “...the second respondent is directed to keep the general body meeting in abeyance till the next date of hearing.”