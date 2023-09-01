High Court puts Centre, state on notice

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 31

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today issued notice of motion to the Union of India, the state of Haryana and its Advocate-General Baldev Raj Mahajan on a plea seeking probe into the alleged irregularities/nepotism in the selection of law officers.

Notice was also issued to the members of a selection committee, which assessed the merit of candidates for engagement as law officers. Taking up the petition filed by Gurdev Singh through counsel Siddharth Sanwaria, Justice Vinod Bhardwaj of the high court also fixed January 18 next year for further hearing.

Seeking directions for a court monitored probe from the central agency like the CBI, the petitioner submitted that he forwarded a detailed complaint against the favouritism and irregularities in the selection. But, he submitted, action was not taken.

It was argued that pre-selected favourites were appointed without strictly following the provisions of Haryana Law Officers Engagement Act, 2016, and the rules framed there under. Some of them did not even fulfill the laid down criteria.