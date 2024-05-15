High Court raps Haryana for withholding contractors’ dues

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, May 14

Admonishing the Haryana Government for compelling contractors to approach the court for the payment of their dues, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has imposed Rs 50,000 costs before asserting that the State’s conduct was resulting in wastage of precious court time.

Expressing anguish and concern over the unreasonable withholding of legitimate and admissible dues of the contractors, Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj said the court had on various occasions earlier also come across numerous instances, where the contractors had to knock at the court’s doors for release of their dues. This was despite the absence of fault on their part, escalating the financial burden and creating unnecessary litigation.

Justice Bhardwaj was hearing a petition filed by Shashi Bhushan against the State of Haryana and other respondents. Among other things, his counsel told the Bench that the respondents had withheld the petitioner’s dues, even though he had completed the allotted work well within the prescribed time.

He added that the respondents resorted to withholding of legitimate, admissible, and payable dues of the contractors for reasons best known to them.

It was their modus operandi to force the contractors into filing multiple cases, adding to unnecessary litigation, wasting court time and compelling the contractor to incur expenses for litigation.

‘A routine practice’

Justice Bhardwaj said it had apparently become a routine practice on the respondents’ part to not release due payments, unless there was a high court order.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.