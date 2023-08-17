High Court raps Haryana Police in ‘custodial violence’ case

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, August 16

Virtually admonishing the Haryana Police for evading its responsibilities by transferring an alleged custodial violence and extortion case like a shuttlecock between two districts, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed a decision on the petitioner-victim’s complaints by the Director-General of Police or his deputed IPS officer. For the purpose, Justice Anoop Chitkara set a three-month deadline.

Justice Chitkara also made it clear that the complaints would be decided by passing a speaking and reasoned order in accordance with law. The DGP concerned was also asked to ensure forwarding of the report/inquiry’s copy to the petitioner and his counsel.

“After the completion of the inquiry, in case the DGP concerned finds substance for action in the report, he/she may take appropriate steps in accordance with law,” Justice Chitkara asserted.

The court’s decision comes after a series of legal proceedings, including the petitioner’s plea for the transfer of investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or an independent agency. The matter reached the Supreme Court, which subsequently remanded it back to the High Court for further consideration.

The direction came after Justice Chitkara observed that the stand taken by a deputy superintendent of police and a superintendent of police in the status report was that the allegations of causing custodial violence and extortion took place in Hansi district. As such, the matter had been forwarded to the Hansi superintendent of police.

In his petition against the State of Haryana and other respondents alleging serious human rights violations at the hands of police officials, the petitioner had claimed that on August 20, 2021, he was unlawfully detained by police officials, subjected to brutal torture and asked to pay Rs 8 lakh for release.

Elaborating, the petitioner submitted four armed persons manhandled him and a cousin before taking him to Hansi police station where he came to know that they were CIA staff members.