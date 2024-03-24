High Court raps SE, exhorts need for rationality while rectifying applicant’s mistake

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, March 23

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has rapped SE, Public Health Engineering Circle, Gurugram, for failing to apply logic or rationality before passing an order in a ministerial manner on rectification of a mistake made by an applicant.

Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj also imposed Rs 50,000 cost upon the SE. The amount was directed to be deposited for passing a frivolous order and forcing frivolous litigation on citizens. “The conduct of the respondent authorities in passing of orders in a ministerial manner and without any application of mind is deprecated,” the Bench added.

The directions came on a petition filed against the State and other respondents by a society for setting aside order dated August 16, 2023, whereby its representation for carrying out rectification in its name in the ‘enlistment certificate’ was dismissed. Justice Bhardwaj asserted the application was rejected solely on the ground that the error was not on account of human intervention and the changes were not made by the office. The same were uploaded online by the firm. As such, there was no occasion for carrying out the changes at all.

Justice Bhardwaj said the reason defied logic. “It would be a travesty of justice to accept that any error can never be rectified and for the reason that the error was due to the applicant himself, he said.”

