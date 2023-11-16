High Court rebukes Haryana Police over 5-yr investigation

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, November 15

In a major embarrassment for the Haryana Police, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has rapped it for “sorry state of affairs” following its failure to determine the applicability of relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), despite prolonged investigation in a criminal matter.

Justice Pankaj Jain asked the Haryana DGP to file an affidavit in the matter on the next date of hearing. The case has its genesis in an FIR registered in 2017 at Sirsa for rioting, criminal intimidation, causing hurt and other offences under various Sections of the IPC.

Taking up a petition against the State of Haryana and other respondents through counsel Aditya Sanghi, Justice Jain observed that it was discernable from the record that the final investigation report under Section 173(2) of the CrPC was filed in the matter in 2018. But an application was moved for further investigation under Section 173(8) of the CrPC by the prosecution.

“However, despite having spent five years on investigation, the agency is still not able to find as to whether offence Sections 367 and 397, IPC, are made out or not. The facts do reveal a sorry state of affairs,” he asserted.

Section 367 deals with the offence of kidnapping or abduction in order to subject a person to grievous hurt, slavery, etc., while Section 397 relates to the offence of robbery/dacoity. Justice Jain asserted that the status report filed in the matter on the previous date of hearing on behalf of the State of Haryana and other respondents by way of an affidavit by Sirsa DSP (HQ) Jagat Singh had only added to the confusion. The matter has been adjourned to December 11.