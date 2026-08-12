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Home / Haryana / High Court refuses to deny woman maintenance over subsisting first marriage

High Court refuses to deny woman maintenance over subsisting first marriage

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Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:36 AM Aug 12, 2026 IST
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The Punjab and Haryana High Court has held that an objection regarding the alleged subsistence of a woman’s earlier marriage, by itself, cannot be treated as sufficient to defeat her claim for maintenance under Section 125, CrPC, particularly when the parties had lived together as husband and wife for a considerable period and a child was born from the relationship.

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Justice Mandeep Pannu made the observation while dismissing a criminal revision petition filed by a man against the January 27 judgment of the Principal Judge, Family Court, Fatehabad, directing him to pay a monthly maintenance of Rs 7,500 –– Rs 5,000 to the woman and Rs 2,500 to their minor son until he attained majority.

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The woman, claiming to be the petitioner’s legally wedded wife, had approached the Family Court along with the minor child, seeking maintenance. She pleaded that the parties had married on December 12, 2015, according to Hindu rites and ceremonies and a male child was born from the wedlock. She further alleged that she was subjected to cruelty, harassment and repeated demands for dowry, compelling her to leave the matrimonial home. Despite having sufficient means, the petitioner had allegedly neglected and refused to maintain her and the child. She had sought Rs 30,000 per month.

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The man, on the other hand, contested the claim, alleging that the woman had “suppressed material facts from the Court”, as her earlier marriage was subsisting on the date of the alleged marriage with him. According to him, the subsequent marriage was therefore null and void in law. He also pleaded that she had earlier filed a maintenance petition on the same cause of action which had been dismissed in default, but this fact had been concealed.

The man further pointed out that he had instituted proceedings under Section 11 of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, seeking a declaration of nullity of the alleged marriage, and the proceedings were pending before the Family Court. He also asserted that the woman had worked as a teacher in a private school and was capable of maintaining herself.

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The court said in view of authoritative pronouncement by the Supreme Court, “such an objection by itself cannot be treated as sufficient to nonsuit a woman seeking maintenance under Section 125, CrPC, particularly when the surrounding circumstances and the nature and duration of the relationship are taken into consideration”.

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