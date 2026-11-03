High Court rejects murder convict’s parole plea in Haryana

A murder convict sentenced to spend the rest of his biological life in jail without parole has failed to secure temporary release from the Punjab and Haryana High Court, despite pleading that his mother was dead, his father behind bars and his sister needed his support while preparing for the UPSC examination.

The Division Bench of Justice Anoop Chitkara and Justice Harmeet Singh Deol dismissed the petition, holding that the plea to look after his sister could not override the no-parole condition imposed by the trial court.

Advertisement

“The petitioner’s asserted need to look after his sister does not displace the express condition in the subsisting sentencing order nor does it establish an emergency of the kind contemplated under the statutory scheme,” the Bench observed.

Advertisement

The court clarified that the dismissal would not prevent the convict from making a fresh representation if a genuine urgency arose in the future or while seeking modification or setting aside of the no-parole condition.

Why parole was denied

Advertisement

The convict had sought eight weeks of parole under the Haryana Good Conduct Prisoner (Temporary Release) Act, citing his mother’s death, his father’s custody in another matter and his sister’s preparations for the UPSC examination. He claimed there was no other family member to look after her.

The District Magistrate rejected the request, principally because the sentencing court had directed the convict to undergo imprisonment for his entire biological life without parole. The authorities also considered temporary release incompatible with the nature of the sentence and the interests of society.

The Bench also noted that the convict had been punished for misusing the Prison Inmate Calling System (PICS).

No-parole condition must first be challenged

The convict was arrested in a case registered at the Jind City police station on June 20, 2017, under Sections 364, 302, 201 and 34 of the IPC, along with provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the POCSO Act.

The Jind Additional Sessions Judge convicted him on January 9, 2020, and sentenced him to imprisonment for the remainder of his biological life without parole, along with a fine of Rs 23,000.

The Bench held that the sentencing condition had to be modified or set aside before parole could be granted in the

circumstances.

Parole not an absolute right

The Bench reiterated that parole was conditional and subject to the governing statutory framework. It said judicial interference could be justified if parole was unjustifiably refused, relevant circumstances were ignored or the decision rested on irrelevant considerations.

“Parole is not a matter of right, and the competent authority may deny it for valid reasons,” the Bench observed, adding that temporary release also enabled convicts to maintain family and social ties and meet urgent personal and domestic needs.

The court concluded that the plea to look after his sister neither overrode the no-parole condition nor established an emergency warranting release.