High Court: Resignation is not voluntary retirement

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has called upon the state government to consider issuing appropriate instructions to all departments and authorities concerned to ensure that requests for voluntary retirement or resignation are examined strictly under the applicable service and pension rules before they are accepted.

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Justice Namit Kumar made the observations while dismissing a petition filed by an Assistant Town Planner, denying pensionary benefits, including gratuity and proportionate pension. “Before parting with the judgment, this court deems it appropriate to make certain observations for consideration at the administrative level,” the court observed, while directing its Registry to forward the judgment to the Chief Secretaries of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh “for consideration and for taking such appropriate administrative action”.

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Justice Kumar observed that the controversy appeared to have arisen essentially on account of the manner in which the petitioner’s request for “voluntary retirement” was dealt with. The petitioner, admittedly, did not fulfil the statutory conditions prescribed for voluntary retirement under the applicable service rules. Yet his request was processed and eventually accepted as resignation by referring to a provision, which did not confer any such right on him. The subsequent dispute over his entitlement to pensionary benefits culminated in the present litigation.

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“The case highlights the importance of maintaining a clear distinction between voluntary retirement and resignation, as the two expressions have distinct legal consequences under the service and pension rules. A request seeking voluntary retirement cannot be casually processed or accepted without first examining whether the employee fulfils the statutory conditions prescribed for such retirement,” Justice Kumar asserted.

The Bench added that an application for resignation could not be treated as one for voluntary retirement merely on account of the nomenclature used by the employee. “It is, therefore, considered appropriate to place the observations and suggestions before the state government for consideration at the administrative level, with a view to preventing the recurrence of such instances and ensuring strict adherence to the applicable statutory rules,” Justice Kumar asserted.

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The Bench added that the competent authority, before accepting a request for voluntary retirement, shall specifically verify and record the employee’s eligibility with regard to the requisite qualifying service, notice period and all other conditions prescribed under the applicable rules.

“The order accepting such request should clearly mention the precise statutory provision under which the voluntary retirement is being accepted,” Justice Kumar observed.