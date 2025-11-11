High court seeks Haryana’s report on child safety after death at unregistered playschool

Taking cognisance of a four-year-old’s death at an unregistered playschool in Sirsa, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed Haryana to specify the safety standards applicable to such institutions and name the officer accountable for ensuring compliance.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry, while examining the state’s affidavit, observed that it did not mention the officer responsible for the supervision of playschools.

“No strict guidelines are there,” the Bench remarked, noting the absence of a clear regulatory framework governing their operation.

The court, which initiated the proceedings suo motu, has sought an additional affidavit from the state on these aspects and also impleaded the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights in the matter.