 High Court slams govt apathy, imposes Rs 5 lakh costs for neglected school infra : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • High Court slams govt apathy, imposes Rs 5 lakh costs for neglected school infra

High Court slams govt apathy, imposes Rs 5 lakh costs for neglected school infra

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, November 24

Rapping the government for insensitivity after noticing that its schools were short of rooms, electricity, toilets and even drinking water, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has imposed Rs 5 lakh costs as a mark of displeasure.

Surrendering budget allocation

There has been a surrender of Rs 6,794.07 crore against the state schemes and Rs 3,881.92 crore under the Centrally sponsored schemes, bringing the total surrendered amount to Rs 10,675.99 crore. Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj

Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj directed the appearance of the Principal Secretary, Department of Education, and Director, Secondary Education. They have been asked to file an affidavit specifying the “timelines within which the pending approved works of infrastructure and basic amenities shall be completed by the respondents”.

The direction came as Justice Bhardwaj noticed the surrendering of budget allocation every year. “There has been a surrender of Rs 6,794.07 crore against the state schemes and Rs 3,881.92 crore under the Centrally sponsored schemes, bringing the total surrendered amount to Rs 10,675.99 crore,” he observed.

The Bench was hearing a petition against the State of Haryana and other respondents by Amarjeet and other petitioners by counsel Pardeep Kumar Rapria. The court noticed a “large number of anomalies and inaction by the official respondents in providing the basic amenities/facilities to the students in government schools”.

The judge asserted that an affidavit was “nothing more than jugglery of statistics with no commitment to address the core issues glaring and staring in the face of the affidavit filed by the director himself”. Complete silence was maintained about the timeline within which the basic amenities would be available.

He also took note of the fact that the additional classroom requirements and other rooms had been assessed by the respondent-department as over 13,000. “The running state of the affairs of the department by the directorate and the Principal Secretary, thus, leave much room for improvement and proactive vision and leadership, a quality found lacking,” he observed.


