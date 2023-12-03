High Court: State not bound by compromise between accused & complainant

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, December 2

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has ruled that mere compromise or settlement between the parties involved does not carry intrinsic binding force upon the State. The ruling is significant as it challenges the commonly held belief that compromises or settlements between the accused and the complainant are binding and automatically accepted.

The ruling by Justice Mahabir Singh Sindhu came in a case where petitioners having “chequered criminal history” were seeking the quashing of an FIR and all consequential proceedings on the strength of a compromise with the complainant. But one of the two petitioners did not appear before the court concerned for recording his statement. Already declared a proclaimed person, he was “successfully evading the process of law”.

Justice Sindhu asserted that the petitioner was trying to make a mockery of the judicial proceedings. Keeping in view the controversy involved, the Bench also directed the trial court to proceed expeditiously in the matter in the absence of legal impediments. The Karnal SP was also directed to adopt steps to secure petitioner’s presence in accordance with law before producing him at the trial court at the earliest.

An FIR for criminal breach of trust and cheating was registered in the matter in January 2019 at the Sadar police station in Karnal. Justice Sindhu observed there were serious allegations of criminal conspiracy and cheating the complainant of Rs 1.32 crore on the pretext of selling gold. Charges, “very serious in nature”, had already been framed against the accused, except the one declared a PO.

Justice Sindhu asserted it was apparent that the matter was now between the State and the accused, including the petitioners. As such, a mere compromise or settlement with the complainant was neither binding upon the State nor was it to be accepted as a matter of course while exercising power under Section 482, CrPC.

“Of course, in a given case, when it is established that quashing of FIR would be to secure the ends of justice or to prevent the miscarriage of justice, or that continuation of criminal proceedings on the basis of FIR would be complete misuse of the process of court, the power under Section 482, CrPC, can be exercised. But here, in the present case, the situation is entirely different,” he asserted, adding that the FIR’s quashing would not result into securing the ends of justice, but would frustrate the administration of criminal justice system. The State, as such, had rightly opposed the quashing for bringing the petitioners to justice.