High Court stay on ad for filling posts of Dy Director

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 25

Less than seven months after an advertisement was issued for filling the posts of Deputy Director in the Directorate of MSME, the Punjab and Haryana High Court today stayed the operation of the same. The order by Justice Sandeep Moudgil will remain in force until further orders.

The direction by Justice Moudgil came on a petition filed against the State of Haryana and other respondents by Gurpartap Singh and other petitioners. Justice Moudgil observed the petitioners were assailing an advertisement dated February 1, vide which the department was proposing to fill the posts of Deputy Director by way of deputation against 50% quota by promotion, deputation or transfer.

Justice Moudgil observed the respondents’ action was being assailed by the petitioners by asserting that they had been working as Deputy Directors on the officiating charge for almost five years.