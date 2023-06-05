High Court stays e-auction of 35-yr-old green belt by HSVP

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, June 4

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has stayed the allotment of a 35-year-old green belt in Sector 26-A to a school and a nursing home at an e-auction organised recently by the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP).

The orders were issued on a petition by the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) in this regard on May 13. The next hearing is slated for September 13. It may be noted that the site was first allotted to a petrol pump in 2015, but following a petition by the RWA, the court had cancelled the allotment, ordering status quo on the green belt. The HSVP, in defiance of the order, e-auctioned the belt in 2023, leading to uproar among the local residents and the 2015 allottee, the BPCL.

The BPCL moved the court, which stayed the allotment of the belt to any third party until further orders. “We don’t know why HSVP is after this site. This is a green belt of the sector and they are selling it off,” rued former councillor Rama Rani Rathee. “The court had first cancelled the allotment in 2015, but it was still re-allotted. If destroyed, it will adversely affect the depleting greenery in the area,” warned Rathee.

Notably, this is not first time that the HSVP has landed in hot water for e-auctioning off a green belt.

In January this year, DLF 1 residents had written to CM Manohar Lal Khattar against the HSVP’s plans to auction some sites on a green belt for educational, medical and residential uses. The sites were located between the E block of DLF 1 and Sector-42 in areas falling under the Aravali plantation.

Following a huge uproar, the HSVP had to kick four sites off its list of plots to be auctioned for group housing societies on May 28. The four sites were found to have natural stormwater drains. Some environmentalists had stressed that the four sites in Sectors 24 and 25-A fall under the ‘gair mumkin nullah’ (natural drain), after which some senior officials took the sites off the e-auction list.