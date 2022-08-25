High Court stays further promotions in Haryana Urban Bodies Dept

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, August 24

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has stayed further promotions in the Haryana Urban Bodies Department after an Executive Engineer alleged that ineligible persons were being promoted as Superintending Engineer and Chief Engineer, including the ones acquiring degrees through distance learning.

Fixing the case for September 15, Justice Anupinder Singh Grewal of the High Court said, “Further promotions shall remain stayed till the next date of hearing.”

Past regular service not counted In the case of one respondent, the Urban Local Bodies Department even counted his past service rendered in a private institute. But has not counted the regular past service rendered by the petitioner with the Government of India. —Laxmi Chand Chauhan, Petitioner

The direction by Justice Grewal came on a petition filed against the State of Haryana and other respondents by Laxmi Chand Chauhan through counsel Gagandeep Singh Wasu.

Appearing before the Bench, Wasu submitted the petitioner, a BTech from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, was appointed as Assistant Director in the National Power Training Institute (NPTI), Delhi, in March 1999.

He was promoted as Deputy Director in December 2009 and sent on deputation to the Urban Local Bodies and joined as an XEN in December 2017. He was permanently absorbed in January 2021 on the Executive Engineer’s post.

The petitioner, while working as Deputy Director, was in a higher pay-scale than admissible to Executive Engineer in the Urban Local Bodies, but his pay had been protected. The petitioner was entitled to the benefit of his previous service rendered under the NPTI for seniority in terms of Rule 11 of Haryana Municipal Corporation Employees (Recruitment) Rules, 1998.

The same had been done in case of several other persons similarly absorbed through transfer from other organisations. Wasu also submitted that the official respondents, while ignoring the petitioner’s claim for promotion, had been promoting ineligible persons.

“It is further shocking to note the extent of decimation that in the case of one respondent, the Urban Local Bodies Department even counted his past service rendered in a private institute. But has not counted the regular past service rendered by the petitioner with the Government of India,” Wasu contended.