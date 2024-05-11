High Court stays order restraining cops from imposing Section 308

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, May 10

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has stayed the orders of a Rohtak court restraining the police from imposing Section 308 of the IPC in criminal cases without obtaining medical opinion. The Rohtak Police had filed a petition in the high court against the orders of the local courts.

On May 23, 2023, a case was registered at a police station in Rohtak under Sections 323, 324, 506 and 308 of the IPC.

During a hearing of the case, court of Rohtak ACJM Manglesh Kumar Choubey observed that the district police was adding Section 308 (Attempt to Commit Culpable Homicide) in offences of simple hurt with impunity, which, the court said, was not appreciable. The court said Section 308 of the IPC should not be imposed without obtaining medical opinion. In this context, instructions were given to all SHOs of the police stations in Rohtak district.

The district police filed an appeal at the District and Sessions Court against the orders of the ACJM’s court.

However, in orders passed on September 2, 2023, the court rejected the appeal of the district police and upheld the orders given by the ACJM court. The court said if an investigating officer disobeys the orders of the court, then the aggrieved party can seek action against the investigating officer under Sections 166 and 188 of the IPC.

The district police then filed an appeal before the Punjab and Haryana High Court. While hearing the case on April 26, 2024, high court Judge Harkesh Manuja stayed the observations made by the Rohtak courts in this regard.

