High Court stays selection process for postgraduate teachers


Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 20

Less than six months after the Haryana Public Service Commission issued an advertisement for recruitment of postgraduate teachers, the Punjab and Haryana High Court today stayed the process. Justice Harnaresh Singh Gill also issued notice of motion to the state and other respondents on a petition for quashing criteria dated March 20, March 29 and April 6 issued by respondent-commission.

“In the meantime, the recruitment process against advertisement No.32/2022 dated November 19, 2022, shall remain stayed,” Justice Gill asserted, while fixing the case for further hearing on September 13.

Justice Gill was hearing a petition filed by Poonam Kumari and other candidates through counsel Ravinder Singh Dhull. Among other things, the Bench was told that the respondent-commission had been continuously changing the rules of the game after it had started, which was totally illegal, arbitrary and unjust.

Appearing before Justice Gill’s Bench, Dhull submitted that the petitioners applied for the posts against advertisement dated August 26, 2019. But the advertisement was withdrawn vide notice dated March 30, 2022.

The notice said relaxation in age and fee was to be given to the applicants, who had earlier applied for the posts of TGTs and PGTs against previous advertisements. The posts were re-advertised vide advertisement No.32/2022 dated November 19, 2022, by the commission. But there was no specific criterion for conducting the examination.

It was added that the last date for submission of online forms was extended to December 25, 2022. The criterion for examination was also changed from the one mentioned in the earlier advertisement. Dhull added the last date for submission of online application forms was further extended to January 1.

He added the announcement made on December 13, 2022, laying down the pattern and scheme for the recruitment/examination, was withdrawn and subsequently a new scheme/pattern of the examination was announced.

Still further, the commission partially modified the scheme/pattern of the examination stipulated vide announcement dated March 20. Again on April 6, complete scheme/pattern of examination modified vide announcement dated March 29 was published.

