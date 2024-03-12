 Punjab and Haryana High Court takes note of flaws in allotment of sites, calls for AG’s intervention : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Punjab and Haryana High Court takes note of flaws in allotment of sites, calls for AG’s intervention

Punjab and Haryana High Court takes note of flaws in allotment of sites, calls for AG’s intervention

Punjab and Haryana High Court takes note of flaws in allotment of sites, calls for AG’s intervention


Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, March 11

In a significant order, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has taken cognisance of the flaws and lack of due diligence in the allotment of sites before calling for the State Advocate-General’s intervention in the matter.

Defeats purpose

The purport and intent of allotment of industrial sites is to promote industrialisation, employment generation, development, and to boost the economy, but it appears the instances such as this completely frustrates the object sought to be achieved. — Division Bench, Punjab & Haryana High Court

The directions by the Division Bench of Justice Arun Palli and Justice Vikram Aggarwal came during the hearing of a petition filed against Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd by Sedna Impex India Pvt Ltd.

Among other things, the Bench was told that the petitioner started construction at an allotted industrial site after obtaining necessary approvals/sanctions. But the villagers obstructed the process after claiming title/ownership of the allotted site.

Observing that the petitioner was “not a litigant by choice, but a victim of administrative apathy”, the Bench asserted: “None of the industrial sites/plots in the Industrial Estate, Barhi, measuring 10,000 sq mt, would be auctioned/allotted till further orders.”

Taking an overview of the matter, the Bench asserted it had in the recent past come across several instances, and “the records were replete” with matters, where aspiring applicants seeking allotment of residential, commercial or industrial sites responded to an advertisement, deposited earnest money, were adjudged “H1” and at times even issued the allotment letter. But they were told that the proposed/allotted site did not exist; the acquisition proceedings — the sites were part of — were set aside; the land was released; the actual area available at site was less than allotted; or the site was encumbered, being in possession of a third party.

At times, they were also told that the allotted site was a subject matter of pending dispute/litigation. At best, the applicants under the circumstances could aspire for refund. “We have encountered similar situations even in the matters that stem from the process of allotments/auctions carried out by Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran”, the Bench observed.

In its detailed order, the Bench added it appeared neither was the demarcation carried out, nor were the proposed sites/plots identified before being put to auction prior to the initiation of the allotment process. Above all, due diligence was absent to ascertain whether corporation even had any right, title or interest in the sites/plots proposed for the allotment. “The purport and intent of allotment of industrial sites is to promote industrialisation, employment generation, development, and to boost the economy, but it appears the instances such as this completely frustrates the object sought to be achieved. For in the present case, allotment was made for setting up a unit/project to manufacture ready-made garments, sports garments etc,” the Bench added, while issuing notice of motion and notice regarding the stay.

