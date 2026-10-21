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Home / Haryana / High Court to examine if employees of private unaided institutions can claim reinstatement, other benefits

High Court to examine if employees of private unaided institutions can claim reinstatement, other benefits

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Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:02 AM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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The order was passed by Commission president Rajbir Singh and members Jasvinder Singh and Suman Rana on a complaint filed by Ajay Kumar, a resident of Jagadhri, who had booked a car with an authorised dealer on February 8, 2022, by depositing Rs 21,000. Representative image: iStock
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The Punjab and Haryana High Court will examine whether a private institution can be compelled to reinstate employees working against posts not receiving grant-in-aid, whether such employees can claim benefits beyond their contractual terms, and whether the state can be compelled to extend grant-in-aid to the posts they hold.

Taking up the petition against Haryana and other respondents, the Bench of Justice Harsimran Singh Sethi and Justice Minderjeet Yadav observed that the issues required “extensive consideration”. It admitted the matters for hearing within six months and ordered that “status quo be maintained”.

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On reinstatement, the court framed the question whether “a private institution, which is not receiving any grant in-aid qua the certain posts, can be forced to be treated as State so as to grant the benefit of reinstatement”. The Bench said the issue was required to be examined in the light of the Supreme Court judgment in “Executive Committee of Vaish Degree vs. Laxmi Narain and others”.

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Referring to the issue of contractual terms and parity with aided-post employees, the Bench made it clear that it would examine whether employees appointed under contracts against unaided posts could claim benefits beyond the terms and conditions of their contracts, thereby imposing liability on the institution and seeking the same benefits as employees working against aided posts.

The court framed the question as whether such employees “can raise a claim beyond the terms and conditions of their contract so as to fasten the liability upon the institution and claim the same benefit as being given to an employee working against an aided posts”.

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On compelling the state to provide grant-in-aid, the court made clear its intent to consider whether an employee could seek a direction requiring the state to provide grant-in-aid to the school or institution for the posts held by the employees.

The relevant question framed by the Bench was whether “an employee can approach the Court with a prayer that State should be forced to grant in aid to the school/institution in question qua the posts held by them so as to be given the benefits accordingly”.

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