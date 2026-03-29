High Court upholds Nuh court’s order, says gravity of offence no ground to cancel anticipatory bail

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has ruled that anticipatory bail cannot be cancelled merely on the ground of non-recovery of stolen articles or seriousness of allegations. Justice Sumeet Goel ruled that cancellation required clear proof of misuse of liberty or supervening circumstances.

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Dismissing a plea seeking cancellation of pre-arrest bail in a house trespass case registered at Nuh, the court made it clear that an attempt to question the correctness of a bail order could not be disguised as a petition for cancellation under criminal procedure.

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It said the considerations for grant of bail and cancellation of bail operated in distinct legal spheres, with the latter demanding a higher threshold. It added the extraordinary power to cancel bail could not be invoked unless there was subsequent misuse of liberty, such as tampering with evidence, influencing witnesses, evading investigation, or violating bail conditions.

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The court agreed with submissions made by the counsel for the accused that the petition was “essentially an attempt to challenge the correctness of the order granting anticipatory bail rather than pointing out any supervening circumstances arising after the grant of bail which would justify its cancellation”.

The court added that the petitioner had not brought on record any material to demonstrate that the accused ––after the grant of anticipatory bail–– attempted to influence witnesses, tamper with evidence, evade investigation or violate any condition imposed by the court.

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On the argument of non-recovery of alleged stolen articles, it held that mere non-recovery could not justify cancellation of anticipatory bail in the absence of clear material indicating deliberate non-cooperation.

The court added that the allegations of threats and undue influence, as raised by the petitioner, were general in nature and not substantiated by any specific complaint, document or independent material placed on record.

Finding the Sessions Court’s order to be a “well-reasoned speaking order” free from perversity or non-application of mind, the High Court declined to interfere.