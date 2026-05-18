High drama as plainclothes SHO impounds bike without number plate; youth questions action

High drama unfolded at the Sector 9-11 market in Hisar on Monday when a man allegedly in plain clothes impounded a motorcycle parked without a registration number plate. The bike owner objected to the police action and questioned how a person in plain clothes could pose as a cop and impound a vehicle.

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Soon after, a policeman in uniform arrived at the spot and took custody of the vehicle. Later, the man in plain clothes identified himself as Vijay Pal, SHO of the Civil Lines police station.

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The youth claimed that the bike’s Registration Certificate was available on DigiLocker and questioned why the vehicle was being impounded despite digital documents being shown on his mobile phone. The SHO, however, claimed that the police had received information about some youths moving around on vehicles without number plates in the Sector 9-11 area. He said the motorcycle in question did not have a rear number plate, and the rider failed to produce valid documents during checking. The SHO clarified that he was in plain clothes at the time because the police had rushed to the spot immediately after receiving the information.

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A video of the incident, filmed by the bike owner and his friend at the spot, went viral on social media.