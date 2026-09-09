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Home / Haryana / High labour costs worry cotton farmers in Sirsa

High labour costs worry cotton farmers in Sirsa

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 09:06 AM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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Cotton picking has begun in Sirsa with the crop ripening in fields across the region and migrant workers arriving from Punjab and Rajasthan for the seasonal work.

Farmers said the cotton crop was better this year than last year, with the absence of major pest attacks and excessive rainfall raising hopes of a good yield. However, rising labour costs and uncertainty over cotton prices have emerged as major concerns.

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Migrant workers are charging Rs 1,300-1,400 per quintal for picking, about Rs 200 more than last year. Farmers are also bearing workers’ travel expenses and providing tea and ration. After adding these expenses, the cost of picking works out to nearly Rs 1,800 per quintal.

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Workers from Punjab have arrived in several Sirsa villages. Raja Singh, Tinku Singh and Baljinder Singh said increased paddy cultivation in Punjab had reduced farm employment opportunities for them at this time of the year. They said they would stay in Sirsa for about two months and complete three rounds of cotton picking before returning home around Diwali.

The workers said the increase in their rates was also due to the rising cost of living. Farmer Jagdish Saharan said the crop was better this year, but higher picking costs were eating into returns. He said farmers needed cotton prices of Rs 12,000-15,000 per quintal to make the crop remunerative.

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Jasraj said farmers were also bearing workers’ travel, tea and ration expenses. Sukhdev Singh said while the cotton crop was satisfactory, the guar crop had failed. Better prices, he added, were essential to make farming viable.

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