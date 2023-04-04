High moisture content major hurdle in wheat procurement in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, April 3

Having borne the brunt of the recent untimely rains and hailstorms, farmers are now finding it hard to sell their wheat produce to the government agencies due to the raised moisture level in their produce.

The state government allows maximum 12 per cent moisture in wheat for procurement at the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 2,125 per quintal, but the moisture level is being found much more than this, forcing farmers to dry their produce.

As per official information, over 1,100 quintal wheat has so far arrived at the grain market in Jhajjar town, but the entire produce is still lying unsold due to the high moisture level. Hafed and Haryana State Warehousing Corporation (HSWC) have been tasked to procure wheat at the MSP.

“Farmers are facing double whammy this time. While on the one hand, unseasonal rains and hailstorms have caused extensive damage to our wheat crop, on the other hand, the government agencies are not procuring our produce, citing moisture content higher than the prescribed limit. We have now no option but to bring down the moisture level for selling it to the government agencies,” said Krishan, a wheat grower.

Mohan, another farmer from Chhudani village, said they had brought 53 quintals of wheat to the grain market on Saturday for selling it at the MSP, but the produce was not procured by the government due to the high moisture.

Ajay Beniwal, manager, HSWC, said wheat could not be procured today due to more than 15 per cent moisture content in it.

Savita Saini, secretary, Market Committee, Jhajjar, said a total of 214 quintals of wheat had reached the grain market on Monday, while 798 quintals of wheat had arrived at the grain market earlier. Similarly, the arrival of 119 quintals of mustard was recorded today and 25 quintals were procured by the agency, she added.

