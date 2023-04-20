High moisture, farmers delay wheat harvesting

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, April 19

A number of farmers in the district are delaying the harvesting of the wheat crop to reduce the moisture content in their produce.

The wheat produce of many farmers is being rejected and returned by the procurement agencies due to the high-moisture content.

The officials concerned have been advising the farmers to bring their produce after drying, but most of the farmers do not have adequate space and material (sheets, etc) for drying wheat.

“We do not have enough space and sheets to dry the grains after harvesting. Hence, many farmers are delaying the harvesting to reduce moisture in the produce,” said Sunil, a farmer of Kabulpur village.

Some farmers said they were delaying harvesting due to the lack of clarity on the special girdawari for the assessment of the damage caused to their crop.

“Some government officials had come to our village for girdawari, but we do not know whether the process has been completed, as we have not been informed about it,” said Ashok of Garnauthi village.

Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar said the farmers could harvest their crops as the girdawari had been conducted on ground and data regarding it uploaded on the government web portal.

Meanwhile, the DC visited the local grain markets and inspected the procurement process. He directed the officials concerned to expedite the lifting of the produce.

“We plan to purchase 3 lakh metric tonnes of wheat in the district, of which nearly 80,000 metric tonnes have been procured. The officials concerned have been directed to increase the number of vehicles engaged in the lifting of the purchased wheat,” he said, adding that transport managers had also been deployed at the mandis to ensure smooth lifting operations.