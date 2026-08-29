High-rise group housing, hotels, resorts barred in Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary Eco-Sensitive Zone

The Haryana government has notified the Zonal Master Plan for the Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ), laying down what is prohibited, permitted and regulated within a 24.61-sq-km buffer around the sanctuary’s boundary.

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The ESZ covers 10 villages and parts of Panchkula city. The notification, issued by Haryana’s Environment, Forest and Wildlife Department on August 26, gives effect to the ESZ demarcated by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in November 2024. The zone extends between 1 km and 2.035 km from the sanctuary’s boundary.

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The master plan prohibits new construction of any kind, including commercial hotels and resorts, within the catchment of the Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary. However, local residents will be permitted to undertake construction on their land for bona fide residential use, in accordance with the applicable building bye-laws, to meet their residential needs.

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To maintain ecological integrity, multi-storey high-rise group housing societies and other large-scale high-rise structures will not be permitted within the ESZ.

All existing approved development plans will remain undisturbed. The already approved planning framework of the Mansa Devi Complex (MDC) in Panchkula city will have to be strictly adhered to, and no deviation from the sanctioned plans that may be inconsistent with the ESZ notification will be permitted. A total of 194.9 acres of the MDC’s approved layout area and 283 acres of its development-plan area fall within the 1-km ESZ buffer.

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Commercial mining, stone quarrying, stone-crushing units, new sawmills and pollution-causing industries are prohibited. Commercial use of natural water resources, including groundwater, will also be prohibited in the ESZ, with all steps to be taken to prevent contamination or pollution of water.

The establishment of large-scale commercial livestock and poultry farms by firms, corporations and companies is also prohibited.

No felling of trees on forest land or on government, revenue or private land within the ESZ will be permitted without prior permission from the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Head of Forest Force).

New tourism and construction activity will instead have to conform to the zonal plan and the Tourism Master Plan.

The master plan promotes eco-friendly agriculture, horticulture, dairying and fisheries by local communities, along with rainwater harvesting, adoption of renewable energy—provided fixtures do not emit or reflect light that disturbs wildlife—organic farming, agroforestry and cottage industries run by village artisans.

The primary responsibility for keeping watch and taking cognizance of violations of the master plan within the ESZ will rest with the competent district-level authorities, while overall implementation and monitoring will be the responsibility of the District Monitoring Committee.

The monitoring committee will ensure that its decisions are consistent with all relevant statutory laws. In case of any conflict between provisions of the Zonal Master Plan and statutory laws, the provisions of the statutory laws will prevail.