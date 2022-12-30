High-tension electricity wires pose threat

A web of electricity wires that runs dangerously close to or over the houses in many residential areas of Narwana town in Jind district, is a common sight. At some places, people can touch these wires as these run close to the windows or balconies of the houses, making kids vulnerable to electrocution. These high-tension electricity wires, mixed with cable/ telephone or internet wires are a menace. The UHBVN should fix such loose wires on a priority basis. Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Pvt schools violate govt guidelines

Some private schools in Bahadurgarh town of Jhajjar district are violating the guidelines of the government by starting their classes at 7:50 am while the government has issued directions to open the schools at 9 am in view of the severe cold conditions. Children are forced to wake up earlyand to go to the schools in this bone chilling cold. Consequently, children are falling sick. The authorities concerned should ensure the execution of the government's instructions.

Navdeep Dalal, Bahadurgarh

Shortage of teachers, a cause for concern in Nuh district

Tt is a matter of great pity that 53 per cent posts of teachers are vacant in the Nuh district of Haryana, which is known as the backward area of the state as it is lagging behind in education. It is the duty and responsibility of the state to fill the post of teachers at the earliest. In Nuh schools, 4,691 teachers are working against the requirement of 10,083. The government should fill the posts soon.

Subhash C Taneja, Gurugram

