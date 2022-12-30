High-tension electricity wires pose threat

A web of electricity wires that runs dangerously close to or over the houses in many residential areas of Narwana town in Jind district, is a common sight. At some places, people can touch these wires as these run close to the windows or balconies of the houses, making kids vulnerable to electrocution. These high-tension electricity wires, mixed with cable/ telephone or internet wires are a menace. The UHBVN should fix such loose wires on a priority basis. Ramesh Gupta, Narwana
Pvt schools violate govt guidelines
Some private schools in Bahadurgarh town of Jhajjar district are violating the guidelines of the government by starting their classes at 7:50 am while the government has issued directions to open the schools at 9 am in view of the severe cold conditions. Children are forced to wake up earlyand to go to the schools in this bone chilling cold. Consequently, children are falling sick. The authorities concerned should ensure the execution of the government's instructions.
Navdeep Dalal, Bahadurgarh
Shortage of teachers, a cause for concern in Nuh district
Tt is a matter of great pity that 53 per cent posts of teachers are vacant in the Nuh district of Haryana, which is known as the backward area of the state as it is lagging behind in education. It is the duty and responsibility of the state to fill the post of teachers at the earliest. In Nuh schools, 4,691 teachers are working against the requirement of 10,083. The government should fill the posts soon.
Subhash C Taneja, Gurugram
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you?
Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
LIVE: PM Modi's mother Heeraben dies; cremated in Gandhinagar
His pre scheduled event in Kolkata to go on as per plan
Cricketer Rishabh Pant badly injured as his car collides with divider In Uttarakhand
Pant was driving his BMW car, which met with an accident nea...
BJP leaders pay tributes to PM Modi's mother
Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari remember Hiraben
PM Narendra Modi to launch railway projects worth over Rs 5,800 crore in Bengal through video-conferencing
Modi, who lost his mother on Friday morning, was scheduled t...
King of 'beautiful game' dead
Samba-like flair, Pelé’s mesmerising moves transfixed playe...