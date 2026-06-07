High-voltage power line row reaches grievance committee in Fatehabad

A dispute over the shifting of a high-voltage power line into a residential street in Bhuna town has reached the district grievance committee, with a hearing scheduled for June 8 in Fatehabad.

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The issue relates to a high-voltage electricity line near Officer Colony on Tohana Road. Residents have alleged that the line was shifted from vacant plots to a residential street behind the colony, putting several households at risk.

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The matter will be taken up during the district grievance committee meeting to be chaired by Haryana Cabinet Minister Krishan Bedi. The complainants have also been asked to remain present during the hearing.

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According to the residents, officials of the power utility allegedly ignored rules and shifted the line to benefit property dealers. They claimed that the line earlier passed over a few vacant plots but was later rerouted through a residential street after the installation of three new electricity poles.

The residents alleged that the move significantly increased the market value of the plots from which the line was removed, while creating safety concerns for people living nearby. They said the high-voltage wires now passed close to the rooftops of several houses, raising the risk of electric shocks and accidents. The colony residents claimed they were protesting the arrangement for a long time, but no concrete action had been taken so far.

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In their complaint, the residents also questioned the financial aspects of the line-shifting exercise. They alleged that only a nominal estimate was prepared and around Rs 16,000 was deposited in the government account for the work. At the same time, they claimed that the property dealers gained benefits worth crores of rupees due to the change in the alignment of the power line.

The complainants have also expressed suspicion of financial irregularities in the entire process and alleged that the officials and the employees involved may have received monetary benefits.

The residents further argued that under the Haryana Government’s current policy, high-voltage lines should be removed from residential areas. However, in this case, they said the opposite happened, as the line was shifted from vacant land into a populated locality.

With the matter now before the grievance committee, the residents hope a detailed inquiry will be ordered. If the allegations are found to be true, action may be taken against the officials and employees concerned.