Rohtak: Higher Education Dept mulls replacing Dy, Asst Directors on deputation

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, December 19

The Department of Higher Education (DHE) is mulling over replacing some Deputy/ Assistant Directors working at the directorate on deputation as the authorities are reportedly not satisfied with their performance. At least 16 government college teachers are, at present, posted as Deputy/ Assistant Directors at the directorate on deputation.

Sources say the DHE has invited applications to fill up the posts of Deputy/Assistant Directors on the deputation basis for the implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020. These new appointments might replace some of those already working on deputation at the directorate, the sources claim.

“The performance of around 50 per cent Deputy/ Assistant Directors on deputation is not upto the mark. Their productivity is not as much as required hence the authorities are contemplating over giving chances to new ones by framing a criteria in this respect to avoid any controversy,” said an officer at the DHE on the condition of anonymity.

As per communiqué sent to principals of all government colleges and Registrar of the state universities on Tuesday, the post of Deputy Director and Assistant Directors on deputation would be filled up from Principal/ Professors and Assistant/Associate Professors working at government colleges and universities, respectively.

“At least 15 year experience of teaching/administrative work for the post of Deputy Director and eight years for the post of Assistant Director are required while 50 years has been fixed as maximum age. No disciplinary proceedings under Rule 7 or 8 should be pending or contemplated against the candidate,” states the communique.

Meanwhile, Dr Amit Chaudhary, president, All Haryana Government College Teachers’ Association, said the criteria should be framed for the appointment of Assistant Director, Deputy Director and Joint Director (College) on deputation at the headquarters.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.

#Rohtak