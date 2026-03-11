DT
PT
Home / Haryana / Higher Education Dept in Haryana cautions principals over pending ACRs

Higher Education Dept in Haryana cautions principals over pending ACRs

Warns of disciplinary action for non-compliance

article_Author
Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 02:45 AM Mar 11, 2026 IST
The Department of Higher Education (DHE) has flagged serious delays and procedural lapses in the preparation and submission of annual confidential reports (ACRs) of non-teaching staff in government colleges across the state.

According to sources, many colleges are not preparing ACRs in the prescribed format and are also failing to submit them to the competent authorities within the stipulated time. The issue came to light during a review of service records and monitoring of compliance by the department.

The delay often leads to litigation and holds up service-related matters such as promotions, assured career progression (ACP) benefits and retention-in-service cases of employees.

In view of the irregularities, the DHE has issued strict instructions to principals of all government colleges to ensure that ACRs of non-teaching staff are prepared and submitted on time. A communiqué regarding this has recently been sent to all college principals.

The circular refers to the compendium of instructions, Volume VII, available on the Haryana Government website, which lays down the prescribed format for ACRs and the timelines for their preparation and acceptance.

“It has come to the government’s attention that some officers are not adhering to the prescribed timelines for preparing ACRs of the staff. Consequently, service matters of the employees concerned remain pending, causing undue hardship. The government has taken this delay very seriously and directed that all pending reports be completed promptly. Failure to comply will make the defaulting officers liable for disciplinary action,” said sources.

As per the instructions, reporting authorities must initiate ACRs in time so that they reach reviewing authorities by April 5. The reviewing authorities should forward them to the accepting authorities by April 20, while the completed reports must reach the head of the department by May 15.

“The instructions have emphasised that principals should ensure all officers concerned are informed about the instructions to guarantee timely and proper handling of ACRs,” the sources added.

