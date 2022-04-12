Highlighted defective machine; served notice, claims official

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, April 11

For patients visiting Hisar Civil Hospital there doesn’t seem to an end to their woes as after medicine shortage, now a malfunctioned freezer and defected scanner of the X-ray machine added to their miseries.

On the other hand, a biologist with hospital Dr Ramesh Punia, who highlighted the issues of a defective X-ray machine, claimed he has been served show cause notice.

Dr Punia posting a photograph related to the public notice about defected X-ray machine on his Facebook profile wrote that he had been served show cause notice for highlighting the issues concerning the civil hospital.

Meanwhile, Health Department officials said that due to the malfunctioned X-ray machine, body of a murder victim who died yesterday was sent to TB Hospital. Three days ago, a medical officer had to carry out a postmortem outside the mortuary as a deep-freezer is defected, an official said.

Principal Medical Officer of the hospital Dr Gobind said they have called the engineer to repair the scanner of the X-ray machine.