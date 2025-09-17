DT
Home / Haryana / Highway blocked over youth’s murder

Highway blocked over youth’s murder

Victim's family seeks arrest of accused
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 03:34 AM Sep 17, 2025 IST
Staging a protest over “inaction” by the police in a murder case, family members of the victim, along with supporters, blocked the Bhiwani-Pilani highway in Bhiwani district on Tuesday.

The deceased, 29-year-old Karan, a resident of Jui Khurd village, was reportedly attacked by local youngsters over a land dispute on July 28.

He succumbed to injuries during treatment at a private hospital in Delhi on September 14.

The family has alleged that his murder was planned, and occurred over a land dispute, but the police have yet to arrest all accused. The police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the protest.

SP Sumit Kumar tried to

placate protesters. They removed the blockade after nearly five hours, in the afternoon. The family of the deceased have demanded immediate arrest of all accused. They warned that, if action was not taken soon, the protest would be escalated further.

Police authorities have assured them of a fair and impartial investigation.

DSP Anup Kumar said the police had arrested five accused in the case, and efforts were being made to arrest the remaining accused.

