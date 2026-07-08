Highway cave-in, flooded roads bring Gurugram to a standstill

The season’s first heavy monsoon spell battered Gurugram on Tuesday afternoon, bringing relief from the scorching heat but triggering widespread waterlogging, a cave-in on the main carriageway of National Highway-48 and massive traffic jams across the city.

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The rainfall caused a portion of the Delhi-Jaipur highway to cave in near Narsinghpur, forcing authorities to shut two lanes and issue traffic diversions. The Gurugram Police advised motorists travelling from Delhi towards Jaipur to avoid the affected stretch.

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“To ensure smooth traffic flow and prioritise the safety of motorists travelling from Delhi towards Jaipur, route diversions have been implemented,” the advisory stated.

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The lane closure led to traffic congestion stretching several kilometres from Hero Honda Chowk to Kherki Daula Toll Plaza, leaving hundreds of commuters stranded for hours. Heavy rain also caused Civil Line Road to cave in after a recently excavated stretch for sewer pipeline work collapsed. Two vehicles got stuck as the road gave way.

Waterlogging was reported from several parts of Gurugram, with residents sharing videos of flooded roads on social media. The rain coincided with school dispersal, worsening the situation as school buses remained stuck in traffic for long periods. A school bus also slipped into an open drain on National Highway 48. Fortunately, no students were on board.

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“It usually takes just 5 or 6 minutes to travel from Gurugram to Rajiv Chowk and then on to Hero Honda Chowk, but today, motorists took nearly 45 minutes to make the journey. There seems to be no way out of this traffic jam,” said commuter Arjun Goyal.

The rain began around 2 pm and continued until nearly 4 pm, inundating major roads and slowing traffic across the city. The worst-hit locations included Narsinghpur on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, Basai, Hero Honda Chowk, Golf Course Extension Road, Rajiv Chowk, Vatika Chowk, Iffco Chowk, Udyog Vihar, Sohna Road, Khandsa Road, Pataudi Road, Old Gurugram-Delhi Road, Millennium City Centre Road, Old Railway Station Road and New Railway Station Road.

Traffic police personnel remained deployed at key intersections to regulate vehicular movement despite the downpour. A senior traffic official said additional personnel had been stationed across the city to minimise disruption.

According to the India Meteorological Department, more than 50 mm of rainfall was recorded in some areas within an hour, prompting yellow and red alerts. Citizens were advised to avoid unnecessary travel. Gurugram recorded a maximum of 82 mm rainfall on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Gurugram Police deployed additional personnel and equipment across the city after rain caused waterlogging at underpasses and key roads. Senior officers monitored the situation on the ground and coordinated with the Municipal Corporation, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority and other departments to clear flooded stretches, damaged roads and obstructions. Cranes, recovery vehicles, pumps and water tankers were also used to rescue stranded vehicles. The police have issued advisory on work from home for corporates.