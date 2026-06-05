Himachal CM Nayab Singh Saini: All 12-ft roads to be widened by March 2027

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday directed officials to complete the widening of all 12-foot-wide roads in the state to 18 feet by March 2027, stressing that better road infrastructure is essential for safe and convenient travel.

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Chairing a review meeting of the Public Works Department’s (Buildings and Roads) five-year roadmap and action plan under Haryana Vision-2047 at the Haryana Civil Secretariat, the Chief Minister reviewed progress on key infrastructure projects and issued timelines for their completion.

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Officials informed the meeting that Haryana has 3,240 km of 12-foot-wide link roads earmarked for widening. Work on 1,696 km is already underway, while the remaining 1,544 km will be taken up during the current year.

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The Chief Minister also directed the department to ensure high-quality construction standards and provide adequate road signage, berms and road markings, including white edge lines, on all roads.

To improve traffic flow and connectivity, Saini reviewed the status of bypass projects across the state. Officials informed him that of the 17 bypasses under construction, four have been completed, while work on others is progressing. However, land acquisition issues continue to hamper some projects.

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He instructed Deputy Commissioners to expedite land acquisition and ensure timely completion of pending works. He also asked the department to prepare a proposal for constructing a light-vehicle road beneath the elevated railway track in Kurukshetra.

The meeting also reviewed efforts to eliminate manned railway crossings. While several projects are being implemented in coordination with the Railways, some remain stalled due to pending approvals. Saini directed officials to compile a list of such cases and said he would personally take up the matter with the Union Railway Minister.

Solar panels on every building by 2028

The CM directed officials to prepare a comprehensive plan for installing solar panels on all government buildings, warehouses, market committee sheds and residential houses. He said the state should aim to ensure that no building remains without solar panels by 2028.

Besides Central incentives, Haryana will offer additional subsidies and encourage private participation.