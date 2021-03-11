Hisar: 2 farmers fall in well, rescue operation on

Tribune News Service

Hisar, May 22

Two farmers fell into an abandoned well in the fields in Shahdawa village of Hisar district today.

The district administration launched a rescue operation, but there was no trace of the two persons till the filing of this report.

Sources said the two had descended about 40 feet into the well to install an electric motor to extract water from the borewell for irrigation. The farmers, identified as Jagdish and Jaipal, had gone down the well when a portion of the well caved in and the two were reportedly buried in the earth.

Family members of the farmers were also present to assist in the rescue operations, but they could not trace them.

Later, the district administration started a rescue operation as a team of the NDRF reached the spot and started digging the earth at some distance of the site in an attempt to reach the spot where the two were reportedly buried in the well.

Hisar SDM Ashvir Nain was leading the operation at the site.

Meanwhile, the team of the National Disaster Relief Management and the Army launched the rescue operation to save the farmers who got trapped in the well in the village.

The team of the NDRF, which reached the site in the evening, took over the e operation earlier launched by the administration and villagers.

The NDRF officials said they had dug up around 10 feet area of the well and would reach the bottom of the well. Six-seven JCB machines, tractors and other equipment had also been pressed into service.