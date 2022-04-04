Hisar: 3 cops booked for fraud

Hisar, April 3
The police registered a case against three police personnels, including two women, after additional session judge of Fatehabad ordered to book them for producing fake documents in the court.
The forged documents were produced in the case of accused Gulab Singh of Jind district. The accused had allegedly eloped with a minor girl and then raped her. The girl was later recovered by the police and a case under sections 363 (punishment for kidnapping), 366A (procuration of minor girl) of the Indian Penal Code, sections of the POCSO Act and the Child Marriage Act was registered.
During the court hearing of the case, the police produced a marriage certificate and a photo of the marriage which turned out to be fake. —
