Hisar: 4 booked in suspected ‘honour’ killing case

Hisar, October 30
The police booked four members of a family in a suspected case of “honour” killing of a woman at Azad Nagar locality here today. The police have booked the woman’s two sisters, brother and a maternal uncle on the charges of murder and destroying evidence.
The woman Sheetal got married to a youth Mandeep, a resident of Kharkada village in the district, on November 29 last year. The complainant Mandeep alleged that his wife was killed by her family members last night and her body was cremated in a clandestine manner early this morning.
He said after some months of their marriage, Sheetal’s family had asked him to send her to their house and agreed to solemnise their marriage at a function, he said. His wife, however, was apprehensive of their intentions and expressed fear that she could be killed by her family.
The police have registered a case of murder against Sheetal’s maternal uncle Jitender Malik, her sisters Sonia and Ranjana, and brother Sandeep.
