Hisar@46°C, Patiala@45.9°C, heatwave to intensify in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP, Delhi over 5 days

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 28

Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi will witness heatwave conditions over the next five days. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued an alert, asking people to avoid exposure and stay hydrated.

Respite after May 3 Heatwave is expected to start abating only after May 3, when a strong western disturbance is likely to approach northwest India, bringing some rain. Power shortage: Haryana body pulled up Chandigarh: The Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission has pulled up the Haryana Power Purchase Centre for not taking timely steps to prevent the current shortage and approaching it for the approval of source and tariff at the eleventh hour.

Heatwave means the maximum temperature in the plains is at least 40°C. When the temperature is 45°C or beyond, it’s called severe heatwave.

The IMD warning came on a day when large parts of the country sweltered under extreme heat with rampant power cuts across states amid massive coal shortage at thermal power plants.

It said heatwave conditions in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi would continue for the next five days and start abating only after May 3, when a strong western disturbance is likely to approach northwest India, bringing some rain.

“Isolated parts of Punjab, Haryana, UP and Rajasthan will witness a western disturbance, leading to a dust storm and some traces of rain on April 30, but this will not be strong enough to cause any significant fall in heatwave conditions that would continue until May 3 and abate thereafter,” IMD scientist RK Jenamani said. Delhi’s Commonwealth Games Village Sports Complex and Haryana’s Hisar recorded maximum temperature of 46°C on Thursday, which, according to IMD data sheets on heatwaves shared until 9 pm, was the highest in India, followed by Allahabad at 45.6°C. Most parts of Punjab witnessed heatwave conditions with Patiala recording the highest maximum temperature of 45.9°C. The city saw a jump of 1.9°C in maximum temperature in 24 hours. Nearly all Punjab towns were parched with the maximum temperature ranging between 40.6°C in Gurdaspur to 44°C in Amritsar and Barnala and 44.4 °C in Muktsar.

“Compared to the previous day, there is a rise of 1.7°C in the average maximum temperature. The highest maximum temperature is 45.9°C in Patiala,” the IMD’s Chandigarh centre said.

Chandigarh recorded a maximum temperature of 42.2°C while the Chandigarh airport station was hotter at 42.9°C. In Haryana, Hisar was the hottest followed by Sirsa with a maximum temperature of 45.7°C.